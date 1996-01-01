workers' compensation, risk management, occupational health care, occupational injury, OSHA compliance, loss control Source: PerDatum, Inc.

PerDATUM Incorporated develops, markets, and supports Windows-based software solutions for safety, workers' compensation, risk management, and occupational health care professionals. PerDATUM's goal is to provide our customers with the best software and customer support available. Our software products are designed to be user-friendly, reliable, and efficient, while offering the robust functionality demanded by today's professionals.

PerDATUM began operations in April 1993; a beta version of PROGNOS was released in June 1994. The beta version was placed at several Central Ohio companies for field testing. Field testing and product refinement concluded in June 1995, whereupon, PerDATUM began marketing the PROGNOS family of products nationally.

As PerDATUM grows, we continue to enhance the PROGNOS family of products. Our newest release, Version 2.0, is a testament of our commitment to our product and its users. Version 2.0 expands the PROGNOS product line to four products and offers a wide variety of add-on modules, so PROGNOS can be configured to meet our customers' specific organizational needs.

