workers compensation, insurance provider, risk management, work safe programs

Accident Fund Company offers competitively priced worker's compensation insurance through Michigan insurance agents, plus group programs and third party administration. More than 26,000 large and small businesses are insured by Accident Fund. Coverage is also available in other states for Michigan-based companies. Our tailored products include group dividend programs, discounts and highly competitive retention dividend and retrospective programs.

Agent Services

Accident Fund Company backs up competitive products with the opportunity for agents to earn some of the highest commissions in the industry, incentive trips, bonuses, and profit sharing. Resources such as a local marketing representative, an agency service center, quick-read newsletters, fax alerts, and an interactive agent web site are available to our selling partners.

Innovative Programs

When it comes to effective safety programs and claims management, you won't find a better partner than Accident Fund Company. We call our policyholders WorkSafe Partners. Partners can tap into WorkSafe Care, a comprehensive claims management program to ensure the best outcomes for both injured workers and employers. An exclusive physician/provider referral program, express claim service, pharmacy program, and return to work plans are all part of this package. Accident Fund Company also offers loss prevention services, investigation and fraud detection services, safety training videos, and education resources.

With headquarters in Lansing, the Accident Fund is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan.