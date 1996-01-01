UPP,agents,brokers,biographies,directory,addresses,telephone numbers,companies,adjusters,insurance buyers,officials,executives Source: Underwriter Printing and Publishing Co.

The Underwriter Printing & Publishing Company was among the first to enter insurance publishing back in 1859, with the introduction of. Upon incorporation in 1878, this trade journal was renamed, (no longer published).

1919 saw the introduction of the first business to business insurance phone directory, named The New York Telephone Tickler.

Today the company publishes five other editions covering Long Island, (NY), New Jersey, The Hudson Valley, (downstate NY), Connecticut/Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, (first issue coming this spring). Plans include expansion of these highly successful insurance phone books.

In addition the company publishes The Insurance Department Service, The Insurance Almanac, Who's Who In Insurance, and Who's Who In Risk Management.