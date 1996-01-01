The FREEDOM Group

The FREEDOM Group, a resource of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) specializes in insurance-specific systems and outstanding customer service. The FREEDOM Group offers a full range of financial, regulatory, policy and claims management solutions and services for the insurance industry.

One of our key strengths is our blend of experts from the insurance industry and the information technology world. A customer using our Outsourcing services recently summed it up by stating, "The FREEDOM Group understands insurance. They are insurance people providing a processing solution; not processing people trying to learn insurance."

Our insurance and technology professionals take pride in designing and developing efficient solutions to meet the industry's changing needs. Our strength and stability can help your company seize opportunities that you can turn into competitive advantages. We streamline work, enhance productivity, and use technology to its greatest advantage.

Founded in 1986, The FREEDOM Group has allied itself with other technology companies to provide expertise, a broad range of products, and comprehensive services. Our top priority is customer satisfaction. Visit www.freedomgroup.com for more information.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is an independent, full-service provider of integrated data processing and information management systems to the financial industry. As a leading technology resource, Fiserv serves approximately 7,000 financial service providers worldwide, including banks, broker/dealers, credit unions, financial planners/investment advisors, insurance companies, mortgage banks and savings institutions.