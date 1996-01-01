telemarketing, property and casualty, insurance companies, marketing, market research

National Marketing Services (NMS) is a leading insurance call center
with offices on the east and west coast. Specializing in
property/casualty insurance since 1988, NMS serves more than 5,000
insurance-industry companies in the United States and Canada. NMS is
considered one of the most successful insurance call centers in the
country, providing clients with:
- prospects and new clients
- appointment setting
- increased retention levels of existing customer base
We provide our clients with the latest in sophisticated and responsive
service, we keep abreast of the rapid technology changes affecting the
telemarketing industry and the way in which these changes can better
serve insurance companies, agents, national brokers, MGA's, vendors and
wholesalers in the property/casualty industry.
Immediate Internet Call Back Service