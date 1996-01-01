Superior National Doubling Corporate Staff, Relocating Headquarters

Superior National Insurance Group says it will expand its national corporate headquarters to a two-story, 91,000-sqft facility. Superior has entered into a 10-year lease of the entire building in Calabasas, CA, to house its growing corporate staff.

With Superior's move to the new office this November, the company will more than double its current corporate staff to about 400.

``We're excited about the new facility, which will provide us with the right environment for our expanding organization,'' says Superior CEO and President William Gentz. ``Superior is entering the new millennium with a strong growth momentum. We're delighted to share that growth with the Calabasas community by bringing 200 new jobs to the area.''

The new location will provide the company with full freeway visibility. In addition, it is one of the few projects in the Calabasas area that provides subterranean parking.

Over the last two years, Superior has more than quadrupled its size with the acquisition of Pac Rim Holding Corporation in 1997 and Business Insurance Group in 1998.

A specialty national workers' compensation carrier with $750 million in premiums and more than 1,400 employees nationwide, Superior is the largest private writer of workers' compensation in California and the ninth largest in the nation. With the latest acquisition, Superior now has a strong national presence that does business in 45 states.