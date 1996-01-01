www.propertyandcasualty.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

risk management, third party service providers, data management, call center services, claim administration, underwriting

Source: Trumbull Services, L.L.C.
Trumbull Services provides dependable, cost-effective services and solutions to the insurance and financial industries. Our services are designed to allow our clients to improve their performance by:
  • Allowing them to focus on their core competencies
  • Improving their financial results
  • Enhancing their ability to enter new markets quickly and cost-effectively

Our insurance expertise, enabling technology and business processes uniquely position Trumbull Services to be responsive to our clients' needs.

