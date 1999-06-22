Risk Capital Holdings Names Works To Board

Robert Clements, chairman of the board of Risk Capital Holdings, says that Robert Works has been elected to the board, increasing the board size to nine members.

Works is currently a managing director of LaSalle Partners, where he has served as head of its New York office. He joined LaSalle in 1981 and served the firm in various senior capacities, including manager of property and investment teams for the Eastern Region.

He serves on the board of the Grand Central Partnership, Grand Central Neighborhood Social Services Corporation and Roundabout Theater. He is also a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Japan Society.

Clements commented, "Bob Works brings considerable business knowledge and experience to our board of directors. We look forward to his important contributions in the years ahead."