property-casualty insurance, insurance education, reinsurance, underwriting, risk management Source: Burnham System

Nothing can help you prepare for your CPCU, AIC, AIM, ARM, AU, other IIA, CLU, ChFC, or CIC better than The Burnham System.

In every field, competitors compete based on quality, service and cost. You want the highest quality, the finest service, and the lowest cost. But, no company can offer all three. To promote your long-term success, The Burnham System has chosen to sacrifice price to quality and service.

That's why The Burnham System gets results like this: On average, candidates who don't use The Burnham System spend more than twice as much time preparing; yet are more than four times as likely not to pass their exams.

And results like these: In a 1998 survey of candidates who've used at least two preparation methods, here's how The Burnham System and those other methods were rated:



The Burnham System - voted 82% Best Method

- voted 82% Best Method Self-study - voted 2% Best Method

- voted 2% Best Method Live class/study group - voted 10% Best Method

- voted 10% Best Method Other study aids- voted 6% Best Method

If your professional education is important to you, you owe it to yourself to try The Burnham System. If it doesn't exceed your every expectation, you can return it for a full refund.