printers, office supplies, inkjet, toner cartridges, printing solutions, LaserJet Source: Lexmark International, Inc.

Lexmark is a fast-growing, integrated global developer, manufacturer and supplier of printing solutions and products, including laser, inkjet and dot matrix printers and associated consumable supplies for the office and home markets. Recognized industry-wide for its user-perspective approach, Lexmark is moving aggressively to meet the changing needs of today's business and consumer customers while maintaining its reputation for high quality products.

First formed in March 1991, Lexmark posted revenues of $2.5 billion in fiscal 1997. Its products are sold in nearly 150 countries around the world. With more than 50 sales offices globally, six manufacturing centers on three continents and 8,000 employees, Lexmark's financial success and rapid growth is a result of its unique focus on customer value, customer relationships, service and responsiveness.