policy administration, insurance systems, claims administration, risk profiles, loss reports, appraisals

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Who we are
With expertise developed from years of property and casualty operations and software development, INSpire Insurance Solutions® offers policy, claims and IT outsourcing, plus the industry's most comprehensive suite of back-office software products.

What we do
INSpire provides industry-leading software, policy/claims administration and integrated technology solutions for property and casualty insurance carriers, managing general agencies, and brokers. Our products and services are developed by insurance professionals who understand and anticipate your needs.

What we can do for you
Our INSideOUT solutions provide insurers with relief from resource-draining processes that, although critical, simply aren't profit builders. Saving our customers money and giving them freedom to focus on building their businesses is our transformation promise - a promise we guarantee.

