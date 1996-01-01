Overwhelming Interest Exists in Web-based Network Management

INS, a network consulting and software firm, last week announced the results of its latest web-based industry survey, which found that 94% of network professionals surveyed believe that it is important to implement Web-based management intranet capabilities into their current networking environments within the next six months.

The survey results detail the following important trends:

Improved support of end users and customers is the top benefit of employing Web-based tools to manage networks and systems.

The most important Web-based tool for managing networks is fault notification and handling, followed by performance management and network/system management platforms. These tools will be implemented by at least 82% of respondents within six months.

59% of respondent organizations will adopt the WBEM standard within six months, and more than 70% will look for network management services and products that comply with Web standards.

The majority of respondents rank organizational issues as their top challenge to implementing a management intranet.

43% percent of respondents either have already planned to or will consider out-tasking the development and/or operations of their management intranet.

INS network industry surveys conducted over the last 12 months have examined service level management, network professionals' job satisfaction, network and systems management total cost of ownership, network operations centers, performance management, virtual private networks, network security, and Web/Java-based management issues.

These projects provide IT/network managers and business executives insight into key issues impacting their ability to develop and deploy network-centric business applications.