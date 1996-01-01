Overwhelming Interest Exists in Web-based Network Management

INS, a network consulting and software firm, last week announced the results of its latest web-based industry survey, which found that 94% of network professionals surveyed believe that it is important to implement Web-based management intranet capabilities into their current networking environments within the next six months.
The survey results detail the following important trends:
INS network industry surveys conducted over the last 12 months have examined service level management, network professionals' job satisfaction, network and systems management total cost of ownership, network operations centers, performance management, virtual private networks, network security, and Web/Java-based management issues.
These projects provide IT/network managers and business executives insight into key issues impacting their ability to develop and deploy network-centric business applications.