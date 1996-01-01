NCCI Acquires ISO's Workers' Comp Info Subsidiaries

The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) says it has agreed to acquire Insurance Services Office's (ISO) workers' compensation insurance subsidiaries, Insurance Data Resources (IDR) and IDR Statistical Services (IDRSS), both of which are based in Boca Raton, Florida.

The terms of the transaction were not announced by either party. A unidentified source put the price at $15.5 million, but an ISO spokesperson would not confirm or deny the price, restating that the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Parties to the transaction says they expect it to close in the third quarter of 1999, subject to various conditions.

IDR was started by former employees at NCCI, which also is based in Boca Raton. ISO bought 80% of the company from The Beedie Group plc in November 1998.

NCCI and ISO say the combined firm will be able to offer customers and regulators a unified database and consistent workers compensation materials. ``Regulators and insurers have expressed a desire to work with uniform core workers compensation materials and a single data base,'' noted Fred R. Marcon, ISO's chairman and CEO. ``Consequently, we have reexamined the economics of full-scale IDR operations and concluded this agreement with NCCI is more beneficial to the industry.''

``When ISO approached us, we took great care to ensure that the combination would fit with our first priority - that is, to continually improve our service to our customers and our value to the industry.'' said NCCI President and CEO Bill Schrempf. ``We believe that the combination of these two entities will result in an improved source of information and service for all participants in the workers compensation industry.''

As part of the transaction, NCCI will assume IDR's licenses for and modifications to its Insider data system for gathering, compiling and analyzing workers compensation data. ``We believe the incorporation of components of the Insider system into NCCI's existing portfolio of data collection products will create improvements, efficiencies and cost savings that will be passed on to our member companies,'' Schrempf said.

Following the sale, ISO will continue to provide services to the workers compensation insurance industry as well as to the 12 other commercial lines of insurance that it currently serves.

NCCI has agreed to the on-going sale to ISO of NCCI's aggregate workers compensation data products and to allow ISO to distribute NCCI's other risk services products so that ISO customers can, if they choose, have access to comprehensive information to analyze risk on an account or classification basis.

`Under the agreement, we'll have access to much more comprehensive workers compensation information sooner than we could through current arrangements,'' Marcon said.

NCCI and ISO anticipate a smooth and seamless transition for customers. As a result of this transaction, regulators and insurers alike will benefit from a more sophisticated and customer-oriented source of workers compensation information, according to Schrempf.