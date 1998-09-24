Minority MBA Magazine Names Allstate a Top Ten Firm for Managers

Allstate Insurance Company has been named to Minority MBA Magazine's 1998 list of Top Ten Companies for Minority Managers. Allstate was selected from an initial list of 200 Fortune 500 companies.

Criteria for award consideration included ethnic diversity of mid-to-executive level managers; hiring statistics and practices; diversity program initiatives and input from recruiting professionals prominent in the area of diversity hiring.

``We believe our commitment to diversity has helped us develop a competitive advantage that allows us to better serve our customers, and to better attract and retain the best of a diverse talent pool,'' said Jerry Choate, Chairman and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company.

Earlier this year, Allstate was named to Fortune Magazine's list of Best Companies To Work For Blacks, Hispanics and Asians. In the past three years, Allstate has won a number of diversity-related honors, including The U.S. Department of Labor's ``Eve Award'' for managing diversity and providing career opportunities for women and minorities; The Catalyst Award for outstanding achievement in promoting women's careers and leadership development; Working Mother Magazine's Best Companies to Work For Top Ten List and The American Society for Training and Development's 'Best Practice' designation for the Allstate Diversity Education curriculum.