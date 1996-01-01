Metal Fatigue And Fracture Mechanics Training Source: Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. (SI), is pleased to announce a course on Metal Fatigue & Fracture Mechanics to be held September 22-24, 1999 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Structural Integrity Associates, Inc. (SI), is pleased to announce a course on Metal Fatigue & Fracture Mechanics to be held September 22-24, 1999 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Course description and instructor resumes are below. This course was well received off-site earlier this year, and, as a consequence, is being offered again. Price for the three-day course is $995 per student.

Fatigue of metal components has been shown to be one of the key contributors, if not the prime contributor, to the degradation of aging plant components. Application of modern fatigue design principles, fatigue monitoring, and fatigue management programs permit plants to achieve their design lives and provide the basis for plant life extension.

Fracture mechanics provides a tool to determine the fitness for continued operation of piping or components that contain flaws. Structural Integrity's pc-CRACK fracture mechanics computer program is also introduced as a tool for solving fracture mechanics problems.

Designers and systems engineers can apply the knowledge gained from this course to in-house design, replacement, or re-evaluation decisions of plant components.

For more information on the course, or to register for the course, contact Structural Integrity Associates, Inc., 3315 Almaden Expressway, Suite 24, San Jose, CA 95118; Tel: 408-978-8200; Fax: 408-978-8964.

pc-CRACK is a trademark of Structural Integrity Associates, Inc.