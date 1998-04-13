ManagedComp Survey Finds Majority Of Workers' Comp Lost Time Is Unnecessary Source: ManagedComp

ManagedCompding to a recent survey of industrial medicine physicians conducted by <%=company%> ,a national care management organization, fewer than 10 percent of work-related injuries require workers to take more than three days off work for medical reasons. The findings contrast markedly with the actual number of injured workers who stay off work long enough to collect workers' compensation. Nationally, 24 percent of work place injuries result in lost time.

Ninety percent of the physicians surveyed believe that, at most, 10 percent of work-related injuries warrant more than one to three days for recuperation. In fact, more than half of the 97 physicians surveyed said that less than 5% of the injuries require lost time at all.

"These findings suggest that non-medical reasons are the usual cause for delay in returning an injured employee to work," said Jennifer Christian, M.D., vice president and chief medical officer at ManagedComp More than two-thirds of the physicians surveyed said the following reasons commonly occured in their practice or their community:

The employer has a policy against light duty;

The employer cannot temporarily modify a job;

The treating doctor is unwilling to force a patient back to work;

The treating doctor is not equipped to determine the right restrictions and limitations;

A treating doctor feels caught in the middle between the employer's and employee's version of the situation;

Too little information about the physical demands of the job has been provided to the treating physician; and

There is a conflict between the opinions of two physicians

"A surprisingly large percentage of lost time is preventable," Christian said. She added that employers can save money by communicating clearly and partnering effectively with medical providers in their community. Providers who understand an employer's operation and worksite are in a better position to treat injured employees and to advise employers. "In essence, a lack of communication creates a costly vacuum," she said.

ManagedComp's findings reaffirm the success of the Primary Occupational Physician (POP) network, developed two years ago. Anchored by physicians with specific expertise in occupational medicine, ManagedComp requires POPs to address certain non-medical as well as medical aspects of their patients' cases to speed recovery. Results of the program now in seven states show just 16 percent of patients treated by ManagedComp POPs generate lost-time claims compared with the national average of 24 percent. The company believes that over time, further reductions will result.

"The ManagedComp Primary Occupational Physician program demonstrates that experienced physicians who actively address non-medical as well as medical issues in the course of treating workers' comp cases can lower both lost-time injury rates and employers' costs," Christian said. She also pointed out that employees benefit as well. "We partner with our POPs towards a common goal - helping an injured employee to exit the sick or injured life state and to return to a normal life state, which usually includes a return to work as soon as possible."