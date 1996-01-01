MailConnect Source: Ivans, Inc.

Ivans, Inc.nect from <%=company%> is a private, secure, and managed PC- and LAN-based messaging service which enables the user to communicate with and send complex documents, spreadsheets and graphics to users on any e-mail system, value added network or the Internet.

All MailConnect communications are routed through the IVANS private, secure network, ensuring confidential direct delivery to your destination. You choose the e-mail system that best supports your organization's needs. MailConnect provides the mailbox, translation, routing and management services you need to easily exchange e-mail with your business partners and customers.

For more information, contact IVANS, Inc., 777 W. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT, 06830-5012. Telephone: 203-531-5200 or 800-288-4826.