Company Profile | January 1, 1996

liability litigation publications,updates,reports,insurance,legal,publications

Source: Andrews Publications, Inc.
A global leader in the fast-changing world of liability litigation publications since 1970, Andrews provides accurate, up-to-the-minute information for attorneys, risk managers, arbitrators, insurance company personnel and expert witnesses. Andrews offers a wide range of products from Litigation reporters and Document Access Service to A/V programs, newsletters and conferences. Andrews gives you the competitive edge you need in the courtroom and for everyday business.

