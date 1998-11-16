ITM's Fusion Being Used In Underwriting Source: SilverPlume

SilverPlumessociates, Inc. demonstrated at this year's AISG InsTech98, how its product Fusion—The Accelerator for Lotus Notes, can increase the speed and accuracy of underwriting for insurance carriers by as much as 40 percent.

Zurich Commercial Insurance, a division of The Zurich Group, is implementing the product to refine their underwriting process, integrating internal and external published reference information into their Lotus Notes based business processes.

"Fusion will accelerate our efforts to streamline business processes and enhance the ability of our underwriters to make more timely and informed decisions," said Richard Corbett, Manufacturing SBU president for Zurich Commercial Insurance.

Fusion leverages the ability of Lotus Notes/Domino to handle conversational information, by bringing integrated access to the leading technology for storing and using large volumes of reference information—Folio Infobase Technology. With Fusion, insurance carriers can access insurance reference information published in the infobase format such as materials from ISO, NCCI, AAIS, FC&S, AM Best, IRMI (all available in the Silver Plume library), and others from within Lotus Notes. Insurance carriers can also augment these commercial publications with internally generated company rate pages, exception pages, and underwriting guidance.

"Fusion enables our customers to reap the benefits of the <%=company%> library without ever leaving their Lotus Notes workflow applications," said Loren Parsons, executive vice president of Silver Plume's developer.