www.propertyandcasualty.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

international business communication, scientists, conferences, pre-clinical, genomics, research and development

Source: IBC USA Conferences
international business communication, scientists, conferences, pre-clinical, genomics, research and development
IBC's Global Life Sciences is the leading provider of life sciences information featuring conferences and publications in drug discovery technology, clinical trials, therapeutic development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, information technology and pharmaceutical business strategies. Our network of leading academic and industry personnel ensure that our products are accurate and market-led.

As the pharmaceutical industry becomes increasingly competitive, we will provide you with the practical and timely market intelligence you need to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the race for commercial
advantage.

Featured Events:

For more information about IBC's Global Life Sciences Division, please contact:

In the U.S.,

Ellen Massa
IBC USA Conferences
One Research Drive
Suite 400A
Westborough, MA 01581

Tel: (508) 616-5550
Fax: (508) 616-5533
Email: emassa@ibcusa.com
http://www.lifesciencesinfo.com

In Europe,

IBC Global Conferences
Gilmoora House
57-61 Mortimer Street
London W1N 8JX
UK

Tel: +44 (0)171 637 4383
Fax: +44 (0)171 631 3214
Email: cust.serv@ibcuk.co.uk
http://www.ibc-lifesci.com

    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.