insurance,reinsurance brokerage,financial services,actuarial consulting,insurance market,self insurance,captive management,third-party administration

Sedgwick is one of the world's leading international risk consulting, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, employee benefits, and financial services firms. From more than 290 offices in 70 countries -- including more than 80 U.S. locations -- we deliver value by working in partnership with clients, focusing on quality and practical innovation.

Sedgwick practices a consulting approach to service that provides our clients with sound advice about risk and benefits. Our goals are to protect the critical assets of our clients, reduce their total cost of risk and benefits, and support their key business strategies.