insurance, insurer, liability, property, casualty, z-a, umbrella, claims, insured,carrier,reinsurance, policy,premium,risk,risk manager, Source: Zurich North America

Zurich North America is a leading property-casualty, health and accident insurance provider serving the multinational, middle market and small business sectors in the United States and Canada. Its property, casualty and specialty insurance and risk management solutions are provided locally and created by specialists in the company's customer-focused business units: Corporate Customer, Middle Markets, Small Business, Strategic Partnerships, Zurich Global Energy, Construction, Specialties, Empire Fire and Marine, Surety & Financial Enterprises, Warranty, Universal Underwriters Group and Zurich Canada.