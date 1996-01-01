Insurance Industry Vulnerable to Y2K

The U.S. insurance industry, risking significant exposure to Y2K claims, is building the administrative and legal infrastructure to deal with claims but has not addressed the issue to its fullest extent, Standard & Poor's said late yesterday afternoon. While Standard & Poor's says it does not expect near-term ratings actions for insurers, potentially significant claims activity over the next two years is casting a speculative light on the outcome for the industry.

``We're constantly monitoring the claims activity at the individual company level,'' said Vandana Sharma in a report examining the potential effects of Y2K on the insurance industry. The report, posted on Standard & Poor's Web site, also examines the Y2K issue in other regions of the globe.

While the industry is preparing to deal with the potential onslaught of legal claims, insurance companies have done little to change their books of business. Underwriting has been affected to some extent, but there have been no major shifts in modifying terms and conditions, raising prices, or materially withdrawing capacity.

Some U.S. companies have added Y2K exclusions in their policies, but it is not clear whether these exclusions can adequately protect insurance companies. Furthermore, insurers only use exclusions when clients do not object. In the U.K., the Association of British Insurers has created a market-level exclusion program, which other countries have also adopted. Companies in the U.S. cannot take this route, however, because of anti-trust legislation.

Insurers in the Asia/Pacific region are also implementing exclusions, but have employed a slightly different method. ``In Japan insurance companies have excluded Y2K under their basic coverage, but some are selectively underwriting it as a rider,'' the report says.

While the report identifies several industries that are at high risk in terms of exposure, it also points out that, in the U.S. and worldwide, insurers have not substantially reduced their business in these industries.

Culture and politics differ greatly in each region of Continental Europe, and as a result, there is a greatly diverse insurance climate. Countries such as France and Germany have opted for a more relationship-based approach with insurers, and a less restrictive attitude toward Y2K.

The larger insurance companies in Continental Europe have followed the lead of the U.S. and U.K. groups, establishing underwriting guidelines and exclusionary clauses when necessary.

Asia/Pacific insurance markets define commercial and industrial lines based upon each country's stage of economic development. The U.S. has the most litigious environment, and can expect the most lawsuits as a result of Y2K claims, so response to the situation has been fragmented. The SEC requires detailed disclosure of each company's Y2K information, but this does not extend to monitoring their actions.

According to the report, ``there has been no coordinated effort to respond to Y2K in the U.S.'' In Europe, on the other hand, insurers have taken on the issue in a unified manner, rather than company-by-company (though the application of exclusions has varied). French insurers have created a common platform to handle claims, and the Netherlands has a pooling system (up to 1 million guilders) which will cover Y2K claims.

Standard & Poor's sees an uneven impact in the Asia/Pacific region. This is due largely to the fact that companies in some of these countries have focused more upon economic crises of the past few years, while companies in other countries have government programs that provide for Y2K compliance.

There is an abundance of capital in the insurance industries (in both Europe and the U.S.), and it should help in dealing with near-term Y2K losses. Reinsurance groups are also assisting by providing significant capacity to other insurers potentially affected by Y2K. In the Asia/Pacific markets, reinsurers have assumed corporate and technical risks, and they are expected by Standard & Poor's to ``bear the bulk of Y2K exposure, essentially because local markets tend to be retail, and the lines of business most exposed to Y2K tend to fall within the purview of the international underwriters,'' the report says.

Logically, reinsurers will experience the same gains or losses as the insurance company it underwrites, but since no large loss has occurred, this commitment remains untested. Reinsurers have not compelled widespread changes in the industry, and they are not insisting upon exclusions across the board. This is despite the fact that, since they are insurers of insurance companies, they will be exposed to potentially large claims payouts.

The report says that companies in the U.S. have taken a top-down approach to Y2K thus far, and therefore underwriting decisions have not been as timely as they could have been if a bottom-up approach was taken, in which individual companies analyze their exposure and extend it to the rest of the industry. Similar situations exist in Europe and the Asia/Pacific area, but the latter may be impacted less because theirs is a less litigious and less computer-driven culture.