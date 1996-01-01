insurance, agents, brokers, alternative, transfers, claims, liability, reinsurance Source: Producer's Forum

The Annual Producers' Forum is a venue for insurance agents, brokers and reinsurance intermediaries interested in advancing their knowledge of today's risk financing marketplace. The Annual Producers' Forum, held each year in Philadelphia, delivers the most advanced topics, qualified speakers, and ideal opportunities for networking the industry has to offer.

This unique conference on issues relating to alternative risk financing offers newcomers and seasoned pros an opportunity to learn what the market has in store for the industry. The Producers' Forum will show you how the Alternative Market has outstripped the growth of the Traditional Market, despite continued soft pricing. Today, it is reported that the Alternative Market is approaching nearly 50 percent of the nation's commercial property and casualty premiums.

Once thought viable for only large national accounts, a sizable share of small to mid-size accounts have entered the market and are expected to remain, regardless of price reductions in the Traditional Market. Agencies joining the Alternative Market ranks have experienced consistent growth and improved earnings. Join us to gain your competitive edge at the Fourth Annual Producers' Forum!

