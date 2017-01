Hydrant Master Source: R4 Enterprises, Inc.

Hydrant Master - A complete Hydrant Management Software Program. Calculates flow rates and provides the tools needed to monitor hydrant maintenance, test, and repair programs. Tracks hydrants by number and/or location. General information is easily entered in a single, convenient location. General information screen contains such information as: location, hydrant number, status, dates installed, make, type, and size.