Hertz, rental car, Automobile Liability, General Liability Claims, rent, liability exposures, automobile claims, general liability claims

Hertz Claim Management is a long term well established TPA specializing in two critical sectors: Automobile and General Liability Claims Administration. Our eight (8) Regional Claim Centers, intensely managed and supported by our Headquarters Staff, provide a virtual seamless product that delivers important bottom line savings to our clients. Additionally, we offer the industry's most straight forward cost-effective pricing structure at the same time being backed by the reputation and power of The Hertz Corporation.

