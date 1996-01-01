health insurance, workers compensation, managed care, mutual risk management, self insured

www.propertyandcasualty.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

CompFirst is a leading workers' compensation managed care organization serving clients throughout a seven-state Southeastern region including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia. The company is also a leading Third Party Administrator (TPA) for both Workers' Compensation and Group Health Services.

Building on its success as a pioneer in workers compensation, CompFirst offers its business partners creative solutions to their human resource needs, leading edge technology, uncompromising customer service and flexible, competitively priced life and health products including:

  • Workers' Compensation Programs
  • Group Health Programs
  • Group Disability Programs
  • Integrated Care Programs
  • Integrated Disability Programs
  • Claims Management

Let CompFirst customize a program to meet your unique human resource needs.

Contact Information:

Atlanta, GA Dalton, GA Knoxville, TN
2970 Brandywine Road 3510 Corporate Drive 9724 Kingston Pike
Suite #235 P.O. Box 6057 Suite #1005
Atlanta, GA 30341 Dalton, GA 30722 Knoxville, TN 37922
Phone: 800/899-0907 Phone: 800/553-4125 Phone: 866/225-0966
Fax: 770/457-6234 Fax: 706/279-2928 Fax: 865/560-9372

