Green Pages Directory Source: Office of Pollution Prevention and Compliance Assistance

The Pennsylvania Green Pages directory is a guide to Pennsylvania businesses that produce environmental technologies and services. The directory was produced in partnership with the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. The directory was designed to be used as a resource to promote Pennsylvania environmental technologies. In addition to contact names and telephone numbers, the directory contains brief descriptions of the companies and their products and services.

Office of Pollution Prevention and Compliance Assistance, tel: 717-783-0540 or Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website at http://www.dep.state.pa.us.