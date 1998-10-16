Gice Chosen To Lead ManagedComp Operations Source: ManagedComp

ManagedCompice, CPCU, has been named president and chief operating officer of <%=company%> , a Waltham, MA-based workers' compensation managed care firm. In this role, he is responsible for all field and corporate operations.

"We're pleased to announce this critical senior appointment," said James M. Walter, chief executive of ManagedComp. "Jon is widely recognized as an industry leader, and his progressive approach to servicing workers' compensation business is right in sync with ManagedComp philosophies. We are tremendously excited about the ways that he will assist us in our continued growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Gice said, "When I looked at progressive companies in this industry, I saw ManagedComp as a step ahead. I can't imagine any company better positioned to offer the finest service available to anyone needing help with workers' compensation. I will be dedicated to enhancing ManagedComp's already unparalleled accident prevention and managed care services for our client companies and self-insureds, our brokers and our third party administrators."

Most recently, Gice served as president and COO of Providers' Assurance Corporation, a Brentwood, TN-based private company dedicated to working with premier healthcare providers. Previously, he was president and CEO of EBI Companies, the workers' compensation specialist of Orion Capital.

Gice has 20 years experience in workers' compensation and carries the insurance industry professional designations of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM). He also holds a masters degree in Rehabilitation Counseling, as well as rehabilitation industry professional designations.

Newly relocated, Gice will be based at ManagedComp's corporate headquarters in Waltham, MA. He resides in Acton, MA with his wife Debra and teenage daughter. He also has a daughter attending college in Minneapolis, MN.

A pioneer in workers' compensation managed care, ManagedComp was established in 1987. The company currently provides services to more than 5,000 clients in 44 states. Service offices are located in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.