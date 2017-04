fire prevention, disaster planning, emergency response, loss prevention,natural disasters,risk consulting Source: FM Global Corporate Headquarters

Factory Mutual Insurance Company (FM Global)* is a property insurance company formed by the merger of Allendale, Arkwright, and Protection Mutual insurance companies and their joint venture, Factory Mutual. A world leader in providing superior insurance capacity, policy coverage and loss prevention services, we are among the largest insurance companies devoted to property protection.

This new company brings together a remarkable group of individuals - engineers, underwriters and risk transfer specialists. The result? Our customers have access to the most effectively aligned insurance products, risk management services and engineering resources available anywhere in the world. Our customers rely on FM Global's proven loss prevention expertise, worldwide distribution channels, broad insurance coverages, and innovative use of technology to minimize their cost of risk.