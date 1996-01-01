www.propertyandcasualty.com

Product/Service

Financial Status Information

Source: A.M. Best Company, Inc.

A. M. Best Company announced that you can order Best's Ratings, Best's Company Reports, and Best's Insurance News directly from your PC...
A.M. Best Company announced that you can order Best's Ratings, Best's Company Reports, and Best's Insurance News directly from your PC. There's no longer any need to pick up your phone to check on the financial status of an insurer or to monitor Best's Rating changes.

Ratings & Analysis

Best's Agents Guide
Best's Aggregates and Averages
Best's Company Reports
Best's Insurance Reports
Property/Casualty, Life/Health, International

Electronic Product/Services

Best's Basic Holdings (Schedule D)
Best's CD-ROM
Best's Insurance News
Best's Loss Control Engineering Manual on CD-ROM
Best's Loss Reserves (Schedule P)
Best's Managed Care Reports - HMO on CD-ROM
Best's State/Line Databases
Best's Statement File
Best's Underwriting Analysis with Ratios (By Line)

Periodicals

Best's Policy Reports
Best's Rating Monitor
Best's Review
BestWeek

A.M. Best Company, Ambest Road, Oldwick, NJ, 08858. Tel: 908- 439-2200.


    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.