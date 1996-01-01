Examen,legal cost management,attorney fees,legal spending,computer programs,funds management,high-tech Source: Examen, Inc.

Examen Inc. provides leading edge legal resource management services. Our products and services promote legal resource management without compromising service or valued attorney/client relationships.

Examen's LegalPath.com is changing the way corporations retain counsel by initiating competitive bidding and modified flat fees through Examen's secured web site at: www.legalpath.com.

Examen's LegalPrecision is an effective tool for large corporations to objectively evaluate fees submitted by retained counsel and improve the business process of reviewing and processing their legal bills.

Examen's LegalPath.com Division is headquartered in San Rafael, CA, with Corporate Headquarters located in Sacramento, CA. Examen also has offices in major metropolitan cities throughout the United States.