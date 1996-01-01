Examen,legal cost management,attorney fees,legal spending,computer programs,funds management,high-tech

Examen's LegalPath.com is changing the way corporations retain counsel by initiating competitive bidding and modified flat fees through Examen's secured web site at: www.legalpath.com.
Examen's LegalPrecision is an effective tool for large corporations to objectively evaluate fees submitted by retained counsel and improve the business process of reviewing and processing their legal bills.
Examen's LegalPath.com Division is headquartered in San Rafael, CA, with Corporate Headquarters located in Sacramento, CA. Examen also has offices in major metropolitan cities throughout the United States.