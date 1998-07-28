www.propertyandcasualty.com

Freeware | July 28, 1998

Engi_Cal version 1.4 (Fully functional evaluation version)

Source: Engiware
Engi_cal is an intelligent programmable calculator, capable of interpreting formulas. The user can define formulas and add them to a personal categorized formula database.

