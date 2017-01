Engi_ACT version 1.4 (Fully functional evaluation version) Source: Engiware

Engi_ACT is an action management program in which all essential features for the modern manager are present. In contrast to many existing Personal Information Managers, Engi_ACT focuses on managing actions of staff rather than "own" actions. Engi_ACT includes easy, single click action allocation and tracking of progress as well as a flexible report writer which can be tuned to your own wishes.