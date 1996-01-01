court bonds, international credit insurance, financial services, surety bonds, agents, brokers, public entities Source: The Fidelity and Deposit Companies

Since 1890, the Fidelity and Deposit Companies have served as the premier bonding company in the nation. Although we ceased operating as a bank in 1905, the "Deposit" has remained part of our name. F&D, as we have come to be known, is a pioneer in fidelity and surety bonds.

We have accomplished a long list of "firsts": the first to be approved as surety on bonds required by the federal government, the first to underwrite bonds of public officials, the first to operate on a national scale, and the first to bring two or more contractors together under one bond in order to jointly handle a large construction project.

F&D is a specialist in contract bonds for contractors and a wide range of judicial, license, permit and miscellaneous surety bonds; mercantile fidelity bonds and commerical crime coverages; and fidelity, D&O, and property and casualty coverages for financial service firms. In partnership with NCM, a leading international credit insurance provider, F&D offers domestic and export credit insurance coverage underwritten and distributed by The Maryland Netherlands Credit Insurance Company. Protection is provided to wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, and services industries spanning seven continents and 126 countries.

We take pride in how well we meet the needs of independent agents and brokers, contractors, financial service firms, and other bond and insurance clients. F&D bonds and coverages are readily available through thousands of independent agents and brokers throughout the United States. The company maintains field offices across the U.S., expertly staffed with production and underwriting people. Regional claim offices are located in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis and Seattle.

Our specialty nature is a competitive strength made possible by our foundation of expertise, dedication to our markets and financial stability. ZuriFinancial Services Group, F & D is rated "A+" (Superior) as part of the Zurich US Pool, by A.M. Best Company.

As our customers' needs have changed and grown, F&D has provided a safe, reliable and stable source for bonding and insurance.