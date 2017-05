contract bonds, universal life insurance, auto liability, residential contractors, fidelity bid bond, casualty liability Source: Morris H. Bannister & Son Inc.

Established in 1919 by Morris H. Bannister, Sr., our company has grown to a full service insurance agency.

Currently, Morris H. Bannister & Son, Inc. serves the insurance needs of about 10,000 individuals and families, and the insurance needs of 1,000 business concerns in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland Counties.

Our office includes a state-of-the-art computer system for record keeping. In addition, we have a special rating computer so that instant rate comparisons can be made of the country's finest insurance companies.