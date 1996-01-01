Video conferencing Systems

View Tech, Inc's PictureTel videoconferencing product line includes the:

Concorde·4500, delivering superior motion handling at dial-up bandwidths. Built for such demanding applications as telemedicine and distance learning, the Concorde·4500 is also suitable for executive conferencing, manufacturing, and other motion intensive applications.

Venue·2000 provides high-quality group videoconferencing and is adaptable, scaleable and economical.

SwiftSite is a compact videoconferencing system that can be used anywhere there is a standard TV monitor and ISDN telephone service available.

Live200 is View Tech's desktop videoconferencing system, built for Pentium PC platforms running Windows '95. Live200 plugs into the PCI bus slot for true "Plug-and-Play" compliance. The product is a complete videoconferencing add-on which includes all the hardware and software for face to face interaction and collaboration.

Designed specifically for large, managed, video networks and multipoint service operations, the Montage Model 570 is View Tech's most advanced Conferencing Server. Its flexible architecture allows for maximum customization to a user's conferencing application.

