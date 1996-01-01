commercial policy systems, insurance, policywriting systems, Gen-A-Rate, policy inspection, automobile insurance

Programming Resources Company is a premier
provider of software solutions and services to the
commercial property and casualty market. Since
1971, PRC has been applying insurance expertise to
provide effective solutions to carriers of all
sizes, nationwide. Our web-enabled software,
GEN-A-RATE™, and Commercial Intellisys
supports automated commercial underwriting and
validation, rating, policy issuance and coding.
It encompasses all major commercial lines of
business, including workers compensation, all
transactions, for all states and provides
comprehensive maintenance support. Components of
our application work together seamlessly or can
easily be unbundled. In concert with our software
solutions, PRC also offers technical outsourcing,
business outsourcing, and consulting services.