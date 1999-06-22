Centre Uses Financial Power To Help Generate Electrical Power

The Centre group of companies, a member of the Zurich Financial Services Group, says that one of its companies has completed a project finance program with KMR Power Corporation, an international power developer based in Arlington, VA.

The transaction, introduced to Centre by J&H Marsh Global Power Group, guarantees financing for KMR's $175 million merchant power project in Colombia called TermoCandelaria. The project, located in Cartagena, will initially sell 100% of its electricity output into the Bolsa, or spot market.

The project will be financed through a two-tranche bank facility, consisting of a $90 million senior loan and a $85 million subordinated loan. Bank of America, Financial Advisor to KMR Power, is the Arranger of the senior loan and will underwrite $40 million of the debt. The subordinated loan was developed and structured by Centre and Bank of America, and guaranteed by Centre. Through this guarantee, the project becomes attractive to bank lenders and enabled KMR to obtain financing commitments. Centre is also taking a $35 million participation in the senior loan.

"Since banks have significantly reduced lending capacity for project finance in Latin America and since the capital markets and other financial guarantors are not currently supporting Latin American high-yield offerings for non-recourse projects, it is difficult to raise capital for ventures, even those with tremendous profit potential," said David Wasserman, CEO of the Centre group of companies. "By using insurance capital in innovative ways such as absorbing power price volatility risks, we were able to help KMR secure banks' lending commitments, and complete the development of their TermoCandelaria project."