Best Practices,Benchmarking Study,Spencer Educational Foundation,Employment Practices Liability,Risk Management Magizine,Training Services,Professional Designations,Educational Foundation,Seminars,Survey Studies

The Risk and Insurance Management Society, Inc.
(RIMS) is a not-for-profit
organization dedicated to advancing the practice
of risk management, a
professional discipline that protects physical,
financial and human
resources. Founded in 1950, RIMS is the world's
largest association for
risk management, representing over 4,000
industrial, service, nonprofit,
charitable and governmental entities. The Society
serves more than 7,500
individuals representing our member
companies/organizations in 89 chaptacross the United States and Canada.