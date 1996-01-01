Allenbrook Inks Deal With Scruggs Consulting Source: Scruggs Consulting

Allenbrook Inc., an enterprise application software provider for the property and casualty insurance industry, has entered into a teaming agreement with Scruggs Consulting under which Scruggs will provide consulting and implementation services to Allenbrook's Phoenix customers.

Phoenix is Allenbrook's tool-based solution, engineered to simplify insurance processing. It can be used to develop fully integrated personal and commercial lines policy administration, accounting, claims management modules, and more. Scruggs Consulting is an actuarial and information consulting firm providing services exclusively to the property and casualty industry.

Under the agreement, Scruggs Consulting will create a dedicated Phoenix practice area, providing Allenbrook customers with a broad range of implementation services, which will include building policy screens and rating algorithms, developing interfaces to accounting systems, and building statistical and management reporting subsystems. The agreement complements services offered by Allenbrook's Consulting and Line of Business Development Groups.

"<%=company%> is an ideal partner for us," says Chuck Boodro, president of Allenbrook. "Not only do they have extensive experience in the property and casualty arena, but they have also developed an intimate knowledge of our Phoenix system. The addition of Scruggs to our team enables us to expand the depth and scope of the service that we provide to our customers."