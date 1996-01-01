all lines processing system, insurance billing systems, claims management systems, statistical reporting systems, client information systems, executive intelligence solutions Source: Fiserv SIS (Specialty Insurance Service)

Specialty Insurance Service is a California corporation that specializes in the design, development and installation of computer software for the property and casualty insurance industry.

The Specialty System is a true relational database system designed to take advantage of the most advanced technical features of the IBM AS/400.

The Specialty System is modular in design and easy to tailor to clients' requirements. The table driven design is user friendly during system installation and maintenance. Installation time can be reduced by a factor of up to 50% when compared to systems with hard coded parameters.

We believe the Specialty System is the most comprehensive, easy to use, on-line, relational database system available today for property and casualty insurance companies. Our fast growing client base agrees!