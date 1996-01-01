Agency Management System Source: The Agency Advantage

Agency management system, from The Agency Advantage, was designed to fit complete policy detail with dec page and appliciation information...

Agency management system, from The Agency Advantage, was designed to fit complete policy detail with dec page and appliciation information onto the screen of your PC.

This system is equipped with:

two way rating interface;

automatice calculation of pro-rata & short rate premiums;

automatic renewal notices & reminders;

complete E&O documentation;

customer receipt printing for all payments;

complete accounting by operator of all cash, checks and money orders;

automatic printing of checks;

automatic suspense, diaries and follow-up reports; and

handles endorsement / cancellation premiums & commissions.

This system also includes complete management & production reports, including a daily summary as well as claims history by customer & policy with history of all activity on each policy.

The Agency Advantage, 316 South Lewis Street, La Grange, GA, 30240. Tel: 800-833-5179; Fax: 800-873-5302.