1998 Property/Casualty Election Roundup

r>

The <%=company%> has compiled the results of the November 3 elections and ballot initiatives countrywide that affect the property/casualty insurance industry. Major categories of interest to property/casualty insurers were the outcomes of contests for insurance commissioner, governor, and ballot initiatives and referenda. r>Table of Contents

Elected Insurance Commissioners

Appointed Insurance Commissioners

Ballot Initiatives

Elected Insurance Commissioners

Insurance commissioner is an elected office in 12 states. This year there were five contests: California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Incumbents retained their positions in each of these states except Oklahoma, where Democratic challenger Carroll Fisher narrowly defeated the Republican incumbent, John Crawford. Democrats now hold 9 of the 12 elected insurance commissioner offices in the country. The following are the election results:

State Incumbent Challenger Winner California Chuck Quackenbush (R.) Diane Martinez (D.) Quackenbush Florida Bill Nelson (D.) Tim Ireland (R.) Nelson Georgia John Oxendine (R.) Henrietta Canty (D.) Oxendine Kansas Kathleen Sebelius (D.) Bryan Riley (R.) Sebelius Oklahoma John Crawford (R.) Carroll Fisher (D.) Fisher

Appointed Insurance Commissioners

Insurance commissioner is an appointed office in 38 states. In general, the appointee will be of the same political party as the governor. Among these 38 states, Democrats won the governor's office from Republicans in three states: Alabama, Iowa, and South Carolina. On the other hand, Republicans will now occupy the governor's mansion in three states formally occupied by Democrats: Colorado, Nebraska and Nevada. In Minnesota, however, the governor's office, which had been held by a Republican, was won by Jesse "The Body" Ventura, an Independent candidate. Hence, Republicans suffered a net loss of one governorship. r>Back to the Top

Ballot Initiatives of Interest to Property/Casualty Insurers

Voters in 44 states also determined the fate of nearly 240 ballot initiatives. Thirteen of these initiatives in 13 states were of interest to property/casualty insurers. The majority of these were related to environmental clean-up efforts and virtually all passed. States also passed measures that would strengthen penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs and make it more difficult for criminals to acquire firearms. Florida passed an amendment that would effectively merge the insurance commissioner position into a chief financial officer position. In Wyoming, voters approved an amendment restricting the use of funds paid into the state's workers' compensation fund. r>Ballot Initiatives By Category

Government Admin. Of INS

Workers' Compensation

Pollution/Environment

Alcohol/Illegal Drug Issues

Firearms

Government Administration Of INS

State: Florida

Item: Amendment 8

Issue: Restructuring the State Cabinet

Type: Constitutional Revision Commission

Status: PASSED

Summary: Merges cabinet offices of treasurer and comptroller into one chief financial officer; reduces cabinet membership to chief financial officer, attorney general, agriculture commissioner; secretary of state and education commissioner eliminated from elected cabinet; secretary of state duties defined by law; changes composition of state board of education from governor and cabinet to board appointed by governor; board appoints education commissioner; defines state board of administration, trustees of internal improvement trust fund, land acquisition trust fund.

Editor's Note: The treasurer also serves as insurance commissioner in Florida. Hence, the insurance commissioner position would effectively be merged into the chief financial officer position. r>Back to Ballot Initiatives

Workers' Compensation

State: Wyoming

Item: Amendment C

Issue: Restricts use of funds paid into the workers' compensation fund

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: The adoption of this amendment would provide that funds paid into the workers' compensation fund may only be expended as provided in the Workers' Compensation Act and for debt service and for workplace safety as provided by law. r>Back to Ballot Initiatives

Pollution/Environment

State: Arkansas

Item: Referred Question 1

Issue: Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal and Pollution Abatement Facilities Financing Act of 1997

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: An act authorizing the Arkansas Soil and Water Conservation Commission to issue General Obligation Bonds in total principal amount not to exceed $300,000,000 in series from time to time in principal amounts not to exceed, without prior approval of the General Assembly, $60,000,000 in any fiscal biennium, for the purpose of financing and refinancing the development of water, waste disposal, pollution control, abatement and prevention, drainage, irrigation, flood control and wetlands projects to serve the citizens of the State of Arkansas; submitting the question of issuance of bonds at the 1998 General Election or a Special Election called for that purpose; prescribing other matters relating thereto; and for other purposes.

State: California

Item: Proposition 1

Issue: Property Taxes: Contaminated Property

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: Amends the Constitution to allow repair or replacement of environmentally-contaminated property or structure without increasing the tax valuation of original or replacement property.

State: Colorado

Item: Amendment 14

Issue: Regulation of Commercial Hog Facilities

Type: Initiative

Status: PASSED

Summary: A proposed amendment to the Colorado Revised Statutes to further regulate the construction and operation of large, commercial hog facilities and the disposal of manure and wastewater from these facilities to minimize odor and water pollution; further restrict how manure and wastewater are applied to crops or land; require commercial hog facilities to obtain state permits for discharge of wastewater and provide funding for enforcement of permit conditions; require the state to regulate odor from hog facilities; prevent new waste application sites and waste storage tanks from being less than one mile from neighboring towns, homes, and schools, unless consent is given by nearby property owners and local governments; and allow local governments to impose regulations for hog facilities that are tougher than those contained in this proposal.

State: Maine

Item: Question 2

Issue: An Act to Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue in the Amount of $7,000,000 to Construct Water Pollution Control Facilities; to Clean Up Tire Stockpiles; to Investigate, Abate, Clean Up and Mitigate Hazardous Substance Discharges; and to Make Drinking Water

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: Bond Issue. $7,000,000 to be used for the following purposes: $3,350,000 to construct water pollution control facilities, providing the state match for $10,000,000 in federal funds; $1,000,000 to protect the public health and safety and the environment by providing funds for the cleanup of tire stockpiles; $1,150,000 to investigate, abate, clean up and mitigate threats to the public health and the environment from hazardous substance discharges; and $1,500,000 to construct drinking water system improvements that address public health threats, providing the state match for $7,100,000 in federal funds.

State: Michigan

Item: Proposal C

Issue: Authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds of the state to finance environmental and natural resources protection programs.

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: The proposal would: 1) authorize the State of Michigan to borrow a sum not to exceed $675 million to finance environmental and natural resources protection programs that would clean up and redevelop contaminated sites, protect and improve water quality, prevent pollution, abate lead contamination, reclaim and revitalize community waterfronts, enhance recreational opportunities, and clean up contaminated sediments in lakes, rivers, and streams; 2) authorize the state to issue general obligation bonds pledging the full faith and credit of the state for the payment of principal and interest on the bonds; 3) provide for repayment of the bonds from the general fund of the state.

State: Montana

Item: I-137

Issue: Prohibit cyanide process open pit gold and silver mining.

Type: Initiative

Status: PASSED

Summary: Cyanide leach mineral processing is the procedure used in mining operations that applies a cyanide-based solution over gold or silver ore to remove the precious metals from the waste rock, so the metals can be recovered. This measure would prohibit new open-pit gold and silver mines in Montana that use heap and vat cyanide leach processing. Any open-pit mines currently operating and permitted to use cyanide leach processing could continue to do so, but this measure would prohibit any expansion of these mines. If approved, this measure would be effective immediately. If approved, Montana would potentially lose taxes and royalties from new or expanded mining development. There would also be a potential reduction in the number of new mining jobs in Montana. However, the potential for state environmental liabilities may be reduced if cyanide leach mineral processing is eliminated.

State: North Carolina

Item: Clear Water Bonds

Issue: $800,000,000 Clean Water Bonds

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: Proposes the issuance of $800,000,000 State of North Carolina Clean Water Bonds constitution general obligation bonds of the state secured by the pledge of the faith and credit and taxing power of the state for the purpose of providing funds, with any other available funds, to make loans and grants to local government units to pay all or a portion of the cost of clean water projects.

State: Oklahoma

Item: Question 683

Issue: Environmental Pollution Ad Valorem Tax Personal Property Exemption

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: FAILED

Summary: This measure would add a new section to the constitution to provide for an exemption for all personal property used for control of pollution from ad valorem taxation. The measure takes effect January 1, 1999. Its passage will also make effective a companion bill to this measure, HB 3278, that is required in order for the constitutional amendment to be implemented. HB 3278 establishes a formula for determining the exemption that will be allowed and defines the types of property that will be eligible for exemption. Residential and recreational property will not qualify for the exemption, nor will motor vehicles or any property used, constructed, acquired or installed before January 1, 1999. The exemption will be applied to qualifying property designed wholly or in part to exceed Oklahoma Environmental Quality Board or U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules. r>Back to Ballot Initiatives

Alcohol/Illegal Drug Issues Affecting Motor Vehicle Operators

State: Georgia

Item: Amendment 3

Issue: Creating a Brain and Spinal Injury Trust Fund

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: Proposes to amend the Constitution to provide for additional penalties for offenses involving driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and provide for their allocation to the Brain and Spinal Injury Trust Fund for care and rehabilitation purposes.

State: Oregon

Item: Measure 57

Issue: Makes possession of limited amount of marijuana Class C misdemeanor

Type: Popular Referendum

Status: FAILED

Summary: Under current Oregon law, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana is a violation, punishable by a $500 to $1,000 fine; charges against first-time offenders may be dismissed upon completion of marijuana diversion agreement. Measure makes possession of less than one ounce of marijuana a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment, plus a $500 to $1,000 fine. Measure also makes failure to complete diversion agreement ground for six-month suspension of offender's driving privileges. Allocates $600,000 for enforcement. r>Back to Ballot Initiatives

Firearms

State: Florida

Item: Amendment 12

Issue: Firearms Purchases: Local Option for Criminal History Records Check and Waiting Period

Type: Constitutional Revision Commission

Status: PASSED

Summary: Authorizes each county the option of requiring a criminal history records check and waiting period of 3 to 5 days in connection with the "sale" of any firearm; defines "sale" as the transfer of money or other valuable consideration for a firearm where any part of the transaction occurs on property open to public access; does not apply to holders of a concealed weapons permit when purchasing a firearm.

State: Wisconsin

Item: Amendment 2

Issue: Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: Would amend the constitution to declare that the people have the right to keep and bear arms for security, defense, hunting, recreation or any other lawful purpose. r>Back to Ballot Initiatives

Civil Justice

State: Maryland

Item: Question 1

Issue: Civil Jury Amount

Type: Legislative Referendum

Status: PASSED

Summary: This constitutional amendment will increase the minimum amount in controversy that must be claimed in order to entitle a party in a civil case to a trial by jury. "Amount in controversy" generally means the amount of monetary damages claimed in a civil case r>Back to the Top