XL's O'Hara To Address Third Annual Producers' Forum Source: GatesMcDonald

GatesMcDonaldM. O'Hara, chairman of Bermuda-based X.L. Insurance Company, will speak to an audience of approximately 200 insurance agents, brokers and reinsurance intermediaries at the Third Annual <%=company%>, being held in Philadelphia on October 19-21. He will share his vantagepoint on the latest mergers and acquisitions and the challenges that lie ahead for the Bermuda market.

X.L. Insurance Company, Ltd. ("XL") is a Bermuda-based insurer with a European subsidiary in Dublin, Ireland. XL is recognized for its large limits, net-line capacity and stability of pricing and coverage. O'Hara has served in various positions in the EXEL group, X.L.'s parent company, prior to joining X.L. Insurance Company, Ltd. as president and chief operating officer in its first year of operations in 1986.

This year's conference also features other senior industry professionals including: Kevin Callahan, president and CEO of Aon Capital Markets; C. William Cole, director of ART Programs, Swiss Reinsurance American Corp.; Steven F. Goldberg, Senior Vice President of USAA; David Govrin, chief underwriting officer, Arrow Reinsurance Company, Ltd.; and Nigel Rogers, president and CEO of Terra Nova Insurance Company and Octavian Management Syndicates Ltd.

Conference sponsors include: Crawford & Company, <%=company%>, GENEX Services, Inc., The Graham Company, Hannover Re, The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents, PropertyAndCasualty.com, and Towers Perrin Reinsurance/Tillinghast Towers Perrin.

The Annual Producers' Forum is a venue for insurance agents, brokers and reinsurance intermediaries interested in advancing their knowledge of today's risk financing marketplace. The Forum delivers the most advanced topics, qualified speakers, and opportunities for networking the industry has to offer.

For more information regarding registration for this year's event, click on "1998 Producers' Forum," on the Producers' Forum web site at www.producersforum.com.