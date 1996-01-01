workers' compensation, managed care, claims administration, third party administration, case management, occupational safety Source: ManagedComp

ManagedComp is the nation's premier workers' compensation Care Management Organization (CMO) providing comprehensive benefits and quality medical services to injured employees at reduced cost to employers. Founded in 1987, ManagedComp offers an alternative to the traditional property/casualty insurance approach, providing an integrated, closed-loop system that unites all parties in a common goal - helping an injured employees return to their normal life as soon as possible, including return to work. Many insurers treat workers' compensation solely as a financial transaction. By focusing on the human event of an injury rather than simply processing claims, ManagedComp has helped more than 4,000 employers nationwide to reduce losses by 25% or more. Service teams partner with employers to manage every aspect of the workers' compensation program and to establish controls at every possible intervention point - injury prevention, point-of-injury response and post-injury management.

Services:

• Health & Safety Services

• Nurse Case Management

• Claims Management

• Primary Occupational Physician networks

• Medical cost containment programs

