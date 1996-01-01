UPP,agents,brokers,biographies,directory,addresses,telephone numbers,companies,adjusters,insurance buyers,officials,executives

1919 saw the introduction of the first business to business
insurance phone directory, named The New York Telephone Tickler.
Today the company publishes five other editions covering Long Island, (NY), New Jersey, The Hudson Valley, (downstate NY), Connecticut/Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, (first issue coming this spring). Plans include expansion of these highly successful insurance phone books.
In addition the company publishes The Insurance Department Service, The Insurance Almanac, Who's Who In Insurance, and Who's Who In Risk Management.