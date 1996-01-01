underwriting, statistical agents, reinsurance, regulators, property insurance, liability insurance

www.propertyandcasualty.com

ISO is the premier source of information about property and liability risk. For a broad spectrum of commercial and personal lines of insurance, ISO provides statistical, actuarial, underwriting, and claims information and analyses; consulting and technical services; policy language; and information about specific locations. In the United States and around the world, ISO serves more than 2,900 insurers and reinsurers, as well as agents, brokers, self-insureds, risk managers, insurance regulators, and other government agencies.

