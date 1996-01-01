software, risk management, insurance software, claims management, insurance carriers, brokers Source: Corporate Systems, Inc.

Corporate Systems has developed the most technologically advanced, best-of-class solution for TODAY and for the FUTURE. We offer a configuration that meets your needs…From a single component that can fully interface with your proprietary system or third party vendor application…To the full Claims Continuum that leverages the capability of the Web, enables efficient workflow, and enhances performance management opportunities.

Corporate Systems' CS ClaimSuite:

Provides dramatic administrative efficiency, decision support and performance management advances

Responds to specific business rules, workflows and infrastructure as well as those of your key clients

Leverages the capabilities of the Web to facilitate timely, interactive communication with key stakeholders

Capitalizing on Corporate Systems' unrivaled ability to interface with internal and external systems, CS ClaimSuite achieves a seamless and adaptable back office system for insurers, third party administrators, corporations, and governmental entities.