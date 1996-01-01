Software, Insurance, geocoding, Claims, Property, Casualty Source: Insurity

Insurity Solutions is focused exclusively on the commercial insurance industry. In our years of working with carriers, reinsurers, MGAs, MGUs, brokers, agents, TPAs, software providers and regulatory agencies, we have learned a few things about our industry. The good, the bad, and the ugly. We understand the relationships that are the cornerstone of our industry. We understand the complexities of processing insurance. We also appreciate the challenges of soft markets, expense pressures, Wall Street's short-sightedness, pricing dynamics, increasingly onerous regulations, and competitive pressures. Not to mention the challenges associated with your eCommerce mandates.

Conducting eCommerce doesn't have to be overwhelmingly complicated or prohibitively expensive. Our cost-effective solutions enable your company to offer market-enhancing true eCommerce activities. We can expand your Web presence based on your needs and strategies, as well as the demands of your customers. For example, a key challenge for commercial carriers lies in setting up a "brick & click" operation to synchronize existing distribution channels, such as your agency force, with the new opportunities afforded by the Internet. Wouldn't it be nice to empower your production sources to confidently manage the relationship, and earn a reputation for ease of doing business? Web-enabling an application that can help you leverage the inherent benefits of both traditional "brick & mortar" retailing and Internet efficiencies will provide a whole new value proposition for your clientele. Insurity Solutions, Inc., was founded in 1996. Clientele consists of carriers, brokers, MGAs, and select strategic partners. Privately held, we are a Delaware corporation with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas.